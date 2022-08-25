Batgirl's Ivory Aquino Issues Heartfelt Public Plea To Warner Bros. And David Zaslav Regarding The Canceled Film

One of the most talked about films of the year is one you'll probably never get to see. That's because the recently formed Warner Bros. Discovery shook the entertainment industry in early August when it pulled the plug on "Batgirl." The film was intended to be released on HBO Max, and with Warner changing course away from the direct-to-streaming trend it helped to create, the higher-ups at the company decided to shelve it. With Leslie Grace in the titular role and big names like Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton, and J. K. Simmons also appearing, the film was nearly complete, with many estimates of its budget circling the $90 million mark. The film was also a chance to shine for smaller stars such as Ivory Aquino, who is now speaking out about the cancelation.

Along with "Batgirl," Warner Bros. brought the ax down on several other film projects, including "Wonder Twins," "Scoob: Holiday Haunt," and "House Party" (via IndieWire). Meanwhile, the studio has quietly pulled dozens of film and television titles from HBO Max (via IndieWire). The removal of over 200 "Sesame Street" episodes prompted a particularly harsh response. Altogether, these decisions have shocked many longtime Hollywood professionals and media types, as noted by The Wrap, with concern brewing about the heartfelt work of so many creatives simply vanishing into the digital ether.

For Ivory Aquino, who had starred in "Batgirl" as the character Alysia Yeoh, the last straw was a series of "funeral screenings" for the film reportedly held by Warner Bros. The actor took to social media today with a heartbroken plea to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, begging the studio head to reconsider the company's cancelation of "Batgirl."