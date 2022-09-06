Warner Bros. Hasn't Found Its Kevin Feige, After All

Recent reports have indicated that Warner Bros. Discovery is circling around Dan Lin to recruit him as the DCEU's answer to MCU mastermind Kevin Feige. On paper, Lin seems like an excellent choice for such a role. An experienced producer who's been involved in a number of crowd-pleasers of various styles and genres, he's known as a producer of works like "The Lego Movie" and the Robert Downey Jr. "Sherlock Holmes" movies, as well as high-brow works like Netflix's "The Two Popes." A guy whose CV includes everything from Kaiju smackdown "Godzilla vs. Kong" to the Bill Skarsgård-led "It" horror movies would no doubt have the versatility to handle whatever the DCEU throws his way ... or, as the case might be, to convince the DCEU to handle everything he throws its way.

Unfortunately for Warner Bros. Discovery, it looks like this potential star signing has fallen through the cracks. According to CNBC, negotiations for signing Lin as head of Warner Bros. Discovery DC Comics film and TV unit have fallen through, and Lin has chosen to remain with his own production company, Rideback.

Neither Warner Bros. Discovery nor Lin have officially commented on the situation, but provided that the reports are correct, it seems that the search for the DCEU answer to Kevin Feige continues.