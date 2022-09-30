Fan Concerns About American Horror Story Season 11 Seem Pretty Valid

FX's "American Horror Story" has been thrilling fans ever since its first installment back in 2011. Across ten unique seasons, each telling its own standalone horror tale with recurring actors taking on new roles, the anthology show brings the scares along with macabre and dynamic storytelling. The strongest aspect of "American Horror Story," according to fans, is by far the characters of each new story. This seems to be by design from the showrunners since each season, there is at least one individual you can find to root for. This person can be either good or evil depending on what the theme of the installment is. The acting brings this show to life, and this can be evidenced by the large number of Emmy Awards and nominations the series has received in this category.

The series also excels when the screenplays manage to catch lightning in a bottle, but the writing is one of the real reasons fans of "AHS" feel the show has gone downhill in recent years. Fan concerns also tend to focus on the sometimes repetitive nature of the show in terms of plot and the execution of the narrative's central focus. Some of the recent "American Horror Story" ideas have been interesting but ultimately divisive within the fanbase. These scrutinies are therefore pretty valid when considering the upcoming 11th season of the series.