American Horror Story Season 11 Finally Reveals Its Secrets

According to TV Line, the next season of the popular show will be called "American Horror Story: NYC," and it will take place in the city affectionately known as the Big Apple. The current roster of stars for "AHS: NYC" is slated to feature Zachary Quinto, Charlie Carver, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Sandra Bernhard, Joe Mantello, Patti LuPone, and Denis O'Hare. For longtime fans of the series, quite a few of those names should be recognizable, so it seems as if Season 11 will feature several "AHS" alumni. Unfortunately, it appears as if Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson will be absent from this season, but then again, they may have secret roles.

In an interview with The Wrap in February 2022, FX chairman John Landgraf teased the upcoming Season 11 by saying, "What I can tell you is that the concept for Season 11 is one story. It actually takes place in different timelines, but it's one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle, and an end, like many of the prior stories."

Luckily enough, there has also been confirmation of a release date, which is practically right around the corner, October 19. In addition, the first two episodes will premiere the same day on network television and be available the next day on Hulu. This is excellent news to have such a deluge of information regarding Season 11, considering that details have been relatively sparse up to this point. Hopefully, "AHS" fanatics are ready for another season. It will be interesting to see how the setting of New York City works within the "American Horror Story" franchise.