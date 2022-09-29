American Horror Story Fans Already Have Some Season 11 Notes For Ryan Murphy

"New Season. New City. New Fears" — and new complaints.

That's (basically) the official tagline for Ryan Murphy's latest "American Horror Story" iteration, which has been dubbed "AHS: NYC." But while anticipation is high for the series to return as always, fans do have some notes and criticisms already.

Season 10 of "American Horror Story" saw Murphy utilizing a "Double Feature" aspect for his anthology show, with Part 1 aka "Red Tide" taking place by the sea and Part 2 aka "Death Valley" being set in the desert of New Mexico. The season featured basically all of the "AHS" acting heavyweights, with Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy, Billie Lourd, and Denis O'Hare all returning, to name a few. Season 11 is reportedly going to star Joe Mantello, Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, O'Hare, and Patti LuPone.

Reports emerged Thursday, September 29, revealing some new information and secrets about "AHS: NYC," as well as some of Murphy's plans, including the season's official title. It will be getting a fall premiere and is said to be slotted into the Wednesday night spot as usual, per Deadline. But many fans have already found one major problem with it.