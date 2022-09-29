Diego Luna Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Rogue One's Rumored Alternate Endings

Speaking to Vanity Fair for their rewatch series on YouTube, Diego Luna appeared to put those "Rogue One" rumors to rest for good — saying that Cassian Andor's death and the demise of the other main characters were planned from the beginning, which is exactly why he signed up to do the "Star Wars" flick.

"This is basically the reason why I was so happy to play this role and so excited about the idea of being part of this universe, because I thought it was so bold, so interesting, and so unique to have an ending like this," Luna explained. "And I remember people say we shot different endings and, just to be clear, the day I was offered this role, I knew this was it. It was one film and I knew what the end was going to be. And it's one of the things that excited me the most, you know, that Star Wars was going to do that, was going to show what sacrifice means, and was going to go for it."

For Luna, personally, the idea of exploring the more mature corners of the galaxy far, far away in "Rogue One" was something he thought wasn't just a bold decision by Disney, it was ingenious. "I thought it was a very smart move," he told Vanity Fair. "There was a big chunk of the audience that has [grown] since the beginning of Star Wars and this was a very mature, dark, interesting approach ... that I thought was needed as a fan."

Luna says he never expected to return to the Cassian Andor character but look at him now — with an entire season of "Andor" under his belt and at least one more to come. The plan is to put out 12 episodes for Season 1, which will cover one full year of Cassian's life, followed by another dozen episodes for Season 2, with those covering a span of four years. The events of the second season will reportedly lead into the beginning of "Rogue One" (via Empire).