Star Wars Fans Just Got Great News About The Upcoming Andor Series

The "Star Wars" universe continues to grow bigger thanks to the likes of "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett" on Disney+. The streaming service has become the new home for the galaxy far, far away until the next "Star Wars" movie eventually arrives in theaters. The shows prove that smaller serialized storytelling works in the franchise's favor, while still providing some incredibly crowd-pleasing moments along the way. Most recently, "The Book of Boba Fett" caught up with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), which was a welcome surprise for many fans.

But Lucasfilm and Disney+ have a number of other shows in the works, including Ewan McGregor's "Obi-Wan Kenobi," "Ahsoka," "The Acolyte," and "Lando." But another surprising live-action show arriving in 2022 is "Andor," which will follow Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in the early days of the Rebellion. Thanks to the ending of "Rogue One," it's safe to say that this is a prequel series that will explore more of the rebel's history and some of the shady things he's had to do to fight the Empire.

The series doesn't even have an official release date just yet, but one of the "Andor" cast members recently revealed some great news for "Star Wars" fans.