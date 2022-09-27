Another Don't Worry Darling Star Is Raising Eyebrows With Comments About The Film

According to Kiki Layne, who plays Margaret Watkins in the film, many of her scenes were left on the cutting room floor (via Instagram). But Layne's fine with that — she was introduced to her current boyfriend, Ari'el Stachel, while working on 'Don't Worry Darling," and that made it all worth it. Interestingly enough, Satchel plays Layne's spouse, Ted, in the film.

"They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life," she declared, posting multiple images of the two of them behind the scenes, including video footage of them clowning around for Layne's phone. She concluded the post with a series of hashtags: "#GotMyCheck #GotMyMan #EverythingHappensforaReason."

It appears that Stachel is just as infatuated with Layne as she is with him. "My love. You are a queen and your talent shines so bright [sic]. I was thirsty then and I'm thirsty now," he replied to her post, complete with a string of heart emojis. Co-stars Gemma Chan and Kate Berlant both replied with a heart emoji or two, and Arianne Phillips, the film's costume designer, also replied to the post affirmingly: "❤️ I was witness to your sweet ❤️ two special artists whom I respect and adore."

On his own Instagram, Stachel cross-posted a TikTok video of himself dancing to smooth jazz music superimposed on a couple of tweets expressing support for the actor. He doesn't seem bitter about his scenes having been, though: Both the video and the caption read, "Go see 'Don't Worry Darling.'"