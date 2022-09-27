Another Don't Worry Darling Star Is Raising Eyebrows With Comments About The Film
Contains spoilers for "Don't Worry Darling"
In spite of the massive amount of controversy that it's engendered since it tripped its way onto the world stage — and less-than-stellar reviews – "Don't Worry Darling" managed to do well at the box office during its inaugural weekend (via Box Office Mojo). Teenage Harry Styles fans may or may not have partially driven the film's success, but it's hard to argue against its popularity.
In the wake of false rumors about a fight between star Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde, some meme-worthy antics at the Venice Film Festival, and Shia LaBeouf revealing that he wasn't actually fired as had been previously claimed, the film may become memorable simply due to the incredible amount of backstage drama that has followed it from start to finish.
But some of the actors who appeared in "Don't Worry Darling" are still speaking out about the experience while the film screens in cities worldwide. For instance, one actor recently made some surprising comments about their presence in the film.
KiKi Layne had many of her scenes cut
According to Kiki Layne, who plays Margaret Watkins in the film, many of her scenes were left on the cutting room floor (via Instagram). But Layne's fine with that — she was introduced to her current boyfriend, Ari'el Stachel, while working on 'Don't Worry Darling," and that made it all worth it. Interestingly enough, Satchel plays Layne's spouse, Ted, in the film.
"They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life," she declared, posting multiple images of the two of them behind the scenes, including video footage of them clowning around for Layne's phone. She concluded the post with a series of hashtags: "#GotMyCheck #GotMyMan #EverythingHappensforaReason."
It appears that Stachel is just as infatuated with Layne as she is with him. "My love. You are a queen and your talent shines so bright [sic]. I was thirsty then and I'm thirsty now," he replied to her post, complete with a string of heart emojis. Co-stars Gemma Chan and Kate Berlant both replied with a heart emoji or two, and Arianne Phillips, the film's costume designer, also replied to the post affirmingly: "❤️ I was witness to your sweet ❤️ two special artists whom I respect and adore."
On his own Instagram, Stachel cross-posted a TikTok video of himself dancing to smooth jazz music superimposed on a couple of tweets expressing support for the actor. He doesn't seem bitter about his scenes having been, though: Both the video and the caption read, "Go see 'Don't Worry Darling.'"
The actor still manages to make an impression in the film
Although she doesn't have many scenes in "Don't Worry Darling," KiKi Layne still manages to make an excellent impression. Margaret acts as the impetus that causes Alice Chambers (Florence Pugh) to question whether or not her life really is a 1950s-set bed of roses.
When Margaret mysteriously loses her son in the desert, it turns the wives living in the isolated company town of Victory, California, who have been told that her son died, against her. It soon becomes apparent, however, that Margaret is a victim of coercion, forced drugging, and gaslighting, and all is not as it seems.
Alice becomes haunted by visions of Margaret after witnessing her erratic behavior and eventual suicide. Without this, Alice would have no trail to lead her back to the heart of the central mystery of the film, making Margaret vital to the plot.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).