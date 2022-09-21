Don't Worry Darling, Reviews Aren't Everything...

"Don't Worry Darling" is the second full-feature film to be directed by the famous Olivia Wilde, her first being the critically praised buddy comedy, "Booksmart," the latter of which starred relative newcomers Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever. With such a promising directorial debut (this doesn't include her short films, which date all the way back to 2011), expectations for the dramatic thriller were incredibly high. The hype for Wilde's second film increased exponentially when it was revealed that "Don't Worry Darling" would feature the beloved talents of Florence Pugh (the MCU's Yelena Belova) and Chris Pine ("Star Trek"), as well as the renowned singer-turned-actor, Harry Styles.

And then public relations dissolved. Rumors of unprofessional behavior on set between the director and her at-the-time partner, Styles, permeated social media, hinting at a growing rift between Wilde and Pugh. As if that weren't enough, there came after a messy dispute as to the nature of Shia LaBeouf's departure from "Don't Worry Darling" (Styles' role was originally his), once again with the framing that Wilde failed in her honest diligence as a director. And then there was the whole TikTok thing about spitting (per Vox).

All this to say — now that it's here, is "Don't Worry Darling" even worth the media slog? Is this actual product worth the constant, ceaseless internet drama? Well, the first round of reviews are in, and ... uh, no, not really. Let's take a look at what the critics are saying.