Shia LaBeouf Wasn't Actually Fired From Don't Worry Darling - Exclusive

Looper has exclusively learned from multiple sources close to the situation that Shia LaBeouf was not fired from "Don't Worry Darling," as has been widely reported (including by us). The erroneous reports all stem from a recent Variety feature, the subject of which is the film's director, Olivia Wilde. The feature contains several wide-ranging quotes from an exclusive interview with Wilde, mostly relating to her recent experience as a director in the industry and her work on "Don't Worry Darling." The director discussed casting her second feature film, where she was completely dazzled by Florence Pugh, who landed the lead role as Alice. After Pugh came aboard, it was time to find Alice's counterpart in Jack.

Eventually, the part of Jack went to Shia LaBeouf. But it wasn't long before the "Honey Boy" actor exited the project, which Warner Bros. initially claimed was due to scheduling issues.

According to Variety's report, Wilde fired LaBeouf. "His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don't personally believe that is conducive to the best performances. I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job," she told the outlet.

In an email to Looper, LaBeouf refuted Variety's account of his departure from the film, writing, "The narrative circulating is false and traducing."