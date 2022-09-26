Alec Baldwin's Attorney Casts Doubt On Criminal Indictments In Rust Shooting, Despite Recent Revelations

On Monday, September 26, it was revealed that charges could soon be coming for Alec Baldwin and several others involved in the 2021 shooting death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of their movie "Rust" — with a district attorney in New Mexico officially making an emergency funding request to carry out the case, CBS News reports. But Baldwin's legal team is saying not so fast.

According to lawyer Luke Nikas, who represents the "30 Rock" actor, media outlets have been drawing "false conclusions" about the ongoing criminal investigation into the October 21, 2021 incident, causing people to believe that he and others will soon be charged, when — at least to Baldwin's team — that doesn't appear to be happening.

First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies made an emergency funding request last week for $635,500 to continue the "Rust" probe and foot whatever bill was necessary for charges to be filed (per CBS News). "We are within weeks, if not days, of receiving the final report from the sheriff's office," Carmack-Altwies told the New Mexico Board of Finance on Sept. 20. "It's become apparent that we will be potentially charging between one and four people with criminal charges and each of those charges will probably include some variation of our homicide statute," she explained. But Baldwin's team insists that the public is being misled.