Law & Order: Organized Crime's Danielle Moné Truitt On Christopher Meloni, Season 3, And More – Exclusive Interview

At the end of last season, your character was in a state of conflict. What can you tell us about where her storyline goes in Season 3?

Unfortunately, there's still a lot of conflict in Season 3 as well. Her wife left her and took the baby. When we pick up in Season 3, she's dealing with divorce and what that entails and how her life has changed because she doesn't have Denise and Jack at home. She's now preparing to be a single mom while also having to lead a task force.

They got two new members to the task force, and there's always a bit of a recalibration when you get new members. Bell is trying to strive for stability in her life and face the fact that it takes two in a marriage and it's not just one person that causes a marriage to fail. Bell has to do some looking at herself to see how she was responsible for the marriage failing.

On the show, you play a queer black woman in a position of power in law enforcement, which is a very underrepresented faction of society, to say the least. What's the most challenging part of bringing Sergeant Bell to life?

I don't find it challenging. When I'm telling stories, I don't look at the characters based on their profession or what they do. I look at them based on who they are. Whether I was an actor or a teacher or whatever, the essence of who Danielle is would still be the same. There are added stressors to Bell's life because of what she does for a living, because of her being a black queer woman, and having to climb the ranks and be underrepresented in her line of work.

I can relate to that because I'm not queer, but I am a black woman, and in my field of work, I've also had to struggle a lot. I've missed out on opportunities. I haven't been taken seriously because of my skin color. Women are paid less, period. It doesn't matter what industry it is. Her being queer, me not being queer, it doesn't create any challenges for me to bring her to life because I understand who Bell is. Whether she's queer or straight or whatever, the essence of who she is remains the same.

What's the biggest thing you have in common her in real life?

I'm a very compassionate person with a big heart, and Bell is definitely compassionate. She cares about those that she works with. She cares about her family, She cares about the public and the people that she's been put in this position to serve. She takes that really seriously. I'm definitely like that in a lot of ways.

When I feel like I've been called to a position or my purpose is attached to relationships that I have or a job that I'm doing, I give it my all. We definitely relate in regard to that. [There's] also being women who are resilient, who have had to endure and go through a lot of things. There's still a part of us that's loving and soft and compassionate and wants to love and wants to be loved. We have that in common as well.