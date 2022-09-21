Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Legos Might Have Just Spoiled A Major MCU Plot Point

Contains potential spoilers for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Shuri, you can't be serious, LEGO?

Once again, the toy as old as time that's dependent on building things may have broken out another prominent plot detail regarding the upcoming Marvel movie, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." After already revealing Riri Williams, aka Ironheart (Dominque Thorne), now a brand new set for the film is available in stores, and it looks to have finally confirmed who will be taking over the Black Panther mantle following the passing of King T'Challa.

While the sequel will introduce a new threat to Wakanda in the form of Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the biggest obstacle will be grieving over the loss of their king and the man that played him, Chadwick Boseman. Since the star's passing in 2020, it was confirmed by Feige himself that T'Challa wouldn't be recast, much to the frustration of some fans. Instead, a new Wakandan would take up the title, with bets on everyone from M'Baku (Winston Duke) to Okoye (Danai Gurira), to a revived Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) coming back to wear the suit. Now though, this recent toy set confirms what many suspected, and the role of the Black Panther will stay within the royal family tree.