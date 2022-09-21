Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Legos Might Have Just Spoiled A Major MCU Plot Point
Contains potential spoilers for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
Shuri, you can't be serious, LEGO?
Once again, the toy as old as time that's dependent on building things may have broken out another prominent plot detail regarding the upcoming Marvel movie, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." After already revealing Riri Williams, aka Ironheart (Dominque Thorne), now a brand new set for the film is available in stores, and it looks to have finally confirmed who will be taking over the Black Panther mantle following the passing of King T'Challa.
While the sequel will introduce a new threat to Wakanda in the form of Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the biggest obstacle will be grieving over the loss of their king and the man that played him, Chadwick Boseman. Since the star's passing in 2020, it was confirmed by Feige himself that T'Challa wouldn't be recast, much to the frustration of some fans. Instead, a new Wakandan would take up the title, with bets on everyone from M'Baku (Winston Duke) to Okoye (Danai Gurira), to a revived Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) coming back to wear the suit. Now though, this recent toy set confirms what many suspected, and the role of the Black Panther will stay within the royal family tree.
LEGO set unofficially confirms Shuri is the new Black Panther
Following a post on Instagram from @underscorezeus, a new set entitled "Black Panther: War on the Water" shows M'Baku, Okoye, and Ironheart battling King Namor on some kind of ship. The set looks to be modeled off a sequence in the film that was shown at the tail end of the recent trailer that brought chills to comic book fans around the world. The packaging shows most of the characters involved, but included among them is T'Challa's sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright). That wouldn't be anything special if it weren't for the back of the packaging showing LEGO figures displayed and listing "Black Panther" as one of them.
The colors on the LEGO figure also line up with the ones teased in the Comic-Con trailer. There's also an unmasked version that matches Shuri's hairstyle. Of course, while it shows that Shuri will don the iconic armor in the film, there's no confirmation that she'll keep it on. There's every chance that a few other potentials might try out the role before Shuri decides to embrace her brother's legacy. We can only wait and find out when "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" arrives in cinemas on November 23.