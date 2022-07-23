Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Teaser Dazzles At San Diego Comic-Con

The trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is finally here, courtesy of San Diego Comic-Con.

When "Black Panther" first hit screens on February 2018, it was clear the Marvel Cinematic Universe had created something special. Grossing over $1.3 billion worldwide, per Box Office Mojo, and becoming the first Marvel film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, "Black Panther" was a phenomenon. Audiences were eager for its eventual sequel, with Chadwick's Boseman's T'Challa poised to become the MCU's next great hero.

Sadly, Boseman died from cancer in August 2020, devastating not only his loved ones, but the fans who admired his impressive body of work. Many Marvel enthusiasts were left wondering what would happen to his character in the wake of his death, though Kevin Feige shared in December 2020 what "Black Panther" fans had long suspected: Out of respect for Boseman, the character would not be re-cast. Instead, the MCU would move forward in a way honoring both Boseman and T'Challa's legacies.

As the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" trailer shows, Marvel is holding to that promise by bringing us a very different return trip to Wakanda.