Taylor Sheridan's Next Yellowstone Prequel Is Bringing The T-1000 All The Way Back To 1923

If you thought Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" prequel series "1923" had enough star power as it is — with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren both leading the show's cast — just wait until you hear about who's set to play one of their close friends and allies.

Sheridan's "1923" is expected to dive even deeper into the Dutton family saga following the success of his first look back in "Yellowstone" time, "1883," starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. The much-anticipated prequel started to come into sharper focus this week with the announcement of more casting moves, including the additions of actors Darren Mann, James Badge Dale, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, and Brian Geraghty (via Variety). Ford and Mirren's participation in the series was first announced in May 2022, when the show was being referred to as "1932." The title was officially changed in June 2022, but its synopsis and general plot was said to have remained the same. "The next Yellowstone origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west," the official synopsis reads (via What To Watch), "and the Duttons who call it home."

Just like in "Yellowstone" and "1883," Ford and Mirren's characters are expected to have some important friends and family members who show up in "1923" and ultimately help shape the Duttons' story. And who better to have in your corner than a former Terminator — and a T-1000 at that...