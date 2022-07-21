Here's What Robert Patrick Thinks About Returning For Peacemaker Season 2

In an episode of "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum," Robert Patrick talked about his first acting gig — he played Peter Pan in his third grade school play, if you were wondering — as well as at one point living inside his car while searching for professional acting roles without having any formal training. He also discussed his alcoholism, and what it cost him before he was able to become sober.

Outside of real-life details, though, Patrick also made an interesting comment in regard to the DC Comics-inspired series he made such a mark on, and he clarified that while his character certainly is dead, he still sees an avenue for coming back in the already-confirmed second season.

"Hopefully I get to work, because I am dead. To be honest with you, I'm looking forward to it," Patrick told Rosenbaum. "This could be the funniest f***ing stuff ever with his dad coming back as the ghost. In my own mind I'm trying to think of the stuff James Gunn is going to come up with, and there's a lot he could do. It's unlimited. Because I'm a f***ing ghost, dude!"

This is in reference to one of the first season's final scenes, where Auggie briefs returns as a hallucination within Christopher's mind. Although the way Patrick frames it makes it seem that he doesn't know for sure whether or not he'll actually be in the second season, it's very clear that he would love to return as a ghostly Auggie.