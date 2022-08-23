You'll Be Able To Watch Halloween Ends At Home Sooner Than You Think
The COVID-19 pandemic caused some pretty significant changes within the entertainment industry. Although big blockbuster, theater-only premieres are returning, same-day at-home releases — or even movies that would normally get a theatrical release going straight to streaming — appear to be here to stay. Look at the recent rollout of "Orphan: First Kill" which, according to Bloody Disgusting, had a very limited theatrical release to supplement its premiere on Paramount+. Or even the "Predator" prequel "Prey," which is streaming exclusively on Hulu.
The second installment of the "Halloween" revival trilogy, "Halloween Kills," was also released on Peacock the same day as its theatrical release in back 2021. And now it looks like the final film in that trilogy is set to follow suit. When it comes to watching "Halloween Ends," viewers will have several options as to how they witness the last showdown between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and the legendary boogeyman Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney).
Halloween Ends will premiere both in theaters and on Peacock
"Halloween Ends" will follow in the footsteps of its predecessor and premiere both in theaters and on Peacock on October 14. The news comes from Twitter with an exciting video from "Halloween" star Jamie Lee Curtis, who shared the announcement along with a horrifying special guest. In the video, Curtis celebrated the strong response that "Halloween Kills" received following its dual release, both from those who saw it in theaters and the eager fans who watched at home. For "Halloween Ends," the cast and crew expect to deliver a similar experience and satisfying conclusion.
And speaking of satisfying conclusions, Curtis' message came with an enticing tease for fans. In a spoiler-free mini-review, she noted that multiple rewatches may be required for this cap off to the enduring legacy of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. The Peacock release will give even more fans access to the film before the titular holiday, gifting the streamer with a spooky new premiere addition in the process.
You can see if "Halloween Ends" lives up to that hype by checking out the movie on October 14 in theaters and on Peacock.