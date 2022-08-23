You'll Be Able To Watch Halloween Ends At Home Sooner Than You Think

"Halloween Ends" will follow in the footsteps of its predecessor and premiere both in theaters and on Peacock on October 14. The news comes from Twitter with an exciting video from "Halloween" star Jamie Lee Curtis, who shared the announcement along with a horrifying special guest. In the video, Curtis celebrated the strong response that "Halloween Kills" received following its dual release, both from those who saw it in theaters and the eager fans who watched at home. For "Halloween Ends," the cast and crew expect to deliver a similar experience and satisfying conclusion.

And speaking of satisfying conclusions, Curtis' message came with an enticing tease for fans. In a spoiler-free mini-review, she noted that multiple rewatches may be required for this cap off to the enduring legacy of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. The Peacock release will give even more fans access to the film before the titular holiday, gifting the streamer with a spooky new premiere addition in the process.

You can see if "Halloween Ends" lives up to that hype by checking out the movie on October 14 in theaters and on Peacock.