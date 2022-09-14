The Doctor Who Centenary Special Is Finally Coming Into Focus

With the BBC celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022, Whovians are in for an extra special treat this fall season with the airing of the "Doctor Who" centenary special, which finally has a name and official synopsis.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to get more information on the third "Doctor Who" special and there's still no exact date for its release. Reports have slotted it for October during the BBC Centenary week, but the specific day is unclear. The official anniversary falls on October 18, per CultBox.

"We've got a week celebrating our centenary in October, where we'll have some specials," said BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore during an August 2022 media panel, according to CultBox. The "Doctor Who" special is slated to be Jodie Whittaker's "final adventure" as the Thirteenth Doctor, with the BBC announcing in July 2021 that she'd be stepping down after the "epic blockbuster" airs.

A short teaser trailer for the centenary special — which also contained a preview for the second 2022 "Doctor Who" special, "Legend of the Sea Devils" — was released in April 2022 and teased a tragic end to the Thirteenth Doctor's story. But other than that, the BBC has remained mum on the centenary episode and what fans should expect to see. That is, until now.