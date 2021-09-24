Russell T. Davies To Return As Doctor Who Showrunner
Although "Doctor Who" fans were recently disappointed to learn that Jodie Whittaker is set to leave the show by the end of 2022, the BBC recently announced that Russell T. Davies is set to return as the showrunner in the future. Whittaker will leave the series after a six-part long miniseries and three special episodes, but the series will return in 2023 for its 14th season, following the 2005 revival.
Russell T. Davies is the one behind the show's return back in 2005, which starred Christopher Ecclestone in the titular role alongside Billie Piper as his companion, Rose Tyler. When Ecclestone left the role, David Tennant picked up the mantle, and that era of the show has been fondly remembered ever since — largely due to the stories created by Davies. Davies left "Doctor Who" in 2009 and handed the showrunner mantle to Steven Moffat when Matt Smith joined the series in 2010.
Since then, "The Suicide Squad" star Peter Capaldi enjoyed his run as an older version of the Doctor before Jodie Whittaker became the first woman to play the time-travelling hero. Unfortunately, fans haven't been as keen on the recent episodes starring the actress, and Season 12 has a 16% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Over a decade later, Russell T. Davies is coming back to the series, and he recently made a brief comment about his return.
Russell T. Davies revealed what he thinks about his return
Naturally, the BBC reported on Davies' return to the long-running franchise, and the showrunner explained, "I'm beyond excited to be back on my [favorite] show." He also pointed out that his new run hasn't started yet, and that Jodie Whittaker is still piloting the Tardis for now: "But we're time-travelling too fast, there's a whole series of Jodie Whittaker's brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm." Davies added, "I'm still a viewer for now."
It doesn't sound as if there's any bad blood between Chibnall and Davies, as the current "Doctor Who" showrunner explained that he's incredibly excited to see Davies return to the series. "It's monumentally exciting and fitting that Doctor Who's 60th anniversary will see one of Britain's screenwriting diamonds return home," he said. "Russell built the baton that is about to be handed back to him – Doctor Who, the BBC, the screen industry in Wales, and let's be honest everyone in the whole world, have so many reasons to be very excited indeed about what lies ahead."
The BBC is also partnering with Davies' production company, Bad Wolf, to work on the future of the show. The company recently worked on "A Discovery of Witches" for BBC America, as well as HBO's "His Dark Materials." Clearly, the studio's ambitious approach to big-budget TV bodes well for the Doctor's future.