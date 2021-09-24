Russell T. Davies To Return As Doctor Who Showrunner

Although "Doctor Who" fans were recently disappointed to learn that Jodie Whittaker is set to leave the show by the end of 2022, the BBC recently announced that Russell T. Davies is set to return as the showrunner in the future. Whittaker will leave the series after a six-part long miniseries and three special episodes, but the series will return in 2023 for its 14th season, following the 2005 revival.

Russell T. Davies is the one behind the show's return back in 2005, which starred Christopher Ecclestone in the titular role alongside Billie Piper as his companion, Rose Tyler. When Ecclestone left the role, David Tennant picked up the mantle, and that era of the show has been fondly remembered ever since — largely due to the stories created by Davies. Davies left "Doctor Who" in 2009 and handed the showrunner mantle to Steven Moffat when Matt Smith joined the series in 2010.

Since then, "The Suicide Squad" star Peter Capaldi enjoyed his run as an older version of the Doctor before Jodie Whittaker became the first woman to play the time-travelling hero. Unfortunately, fans haven't been as keen on the recent episodes starring the actress, and Season 12 has a 16% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Over a decade later, Russell T. Davies is coming back to the series, and he recently made a brief comment about his return.