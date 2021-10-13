That's A Series Wrap For Jodie Whittaker As Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker has delighted fans with her exuberant take on the iconic Doctor. As the first woman to take the mantel since the show first debuted almost 60 years ago, Whittaker both made history and explored it, taking her diverse cast of companions on timey-wimey adventures to the far reaches of space, as well as to historical events such as the American civil rights movement of the 1950s.

Whittaker's take on the Doctor was notably positive, an open-minded adventurer who made her new sonic screwdriver out of old spoons and cracked a gleeful smile when danger arrived. She was a fierce champion for human rights, and the show often played to the concerns of our time with episodes such as "Kerblam!" that dealt with workers' rights at an Amazon-like intergalactic shopping giant. The actor was selected for the role of the 13th Doctor by showrunner Chris Chibnall, who had previously worked with Whittaker in his critically acclaimed crime drama "Broadchurch."

Now, as her third and final season approaches, Whittaker and her co-star, Mandip Gill, have taken to the BBC Twitter to let fans know they've reached a major production milestone.