John Oliver Is Getting Censored After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver is never one to mince words when it comes to current events, powerful organizations, and public figures — with him even going so far as to lambast other TV shows and the popular networks that air them, like CBS and "Blue Bloods." But his most recent call-out seems to be hitting some people harder in the U.K. than most.

On September 8, it was announced by Buckingham Palace that Queen Elizabeth II had died "peacefully" of natural causes after spending a whopping seven decades on the throne. Countless people across the globe mourned the loss of Her Majesty — and still are — across all different forms of entertainment. Sports figures, fictional characters, and celebrities have all offered condolences and heartfelt messages in honor of the Queen. But not Oliver.

You see, the British-born comedian and television host chose to take a completely different route with his mentioning of the Queen's death, instead opting to put her on blast during his most recent taping of "Last Week Tonight" for HBO. The September 11 episode features a litany of Queen Elizabeth jokes and verbal jabs, all of which were reportedly edited out by the U.K. TV network Sky (via Deadline). The comments came during Oliver's post-opening credits segment and also featured callouts of social media tributes to Her Royal Highness from cartoon characters like The Crazy Frog and Paddington Bear to Dominos Pizza.