Why John Oliver Is Calling Out Blue Bloods
"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver has made a name for himself over the years by tackling some of the most controversial topics imaginable in a way that is both utterly hilarious and substantially impactful.
Not only has Oliver displayed an unflinching willingness to lambast some of the most powerful people and organizations in the world, but he does so in a way that often leads to real world change — such as the time when he managed to flood the FCC's servers with emails following his story about Net Neutrality, eventually leading the government agency to reverse their stance and adopt significant Net Neutrality regulations (via TIME).
That's not to say that all of Oliver's topics have to do with the corruption or mismanagement of major organizations. Oftentimes, his stories will focus on one of the many prominent sociological or political problems around the world, such as a recent episode focusing on why drug overdoses are rising within the United States. In the episode, Oliver does a fantastic job of breaking down exactly why this is, linking the phenomenon to the rise of Fentanyl in street drugs.
During his discussion of Fentanyl, Oliver also began to criticize the media's portrayal of the drug, which led to him taking direct shots at one of CBS's most popular crime dramas: "Blue Bloods."
John Oliver said that Blue Bloods' portrayal of the drug was dangerous and irresponsible
During the episode, John Oliver referenced a clip from a 2017 episode of "Blue Bloods" where Detective Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) accidentally overdoses after briefly holding a tray with Fentanyl on it. We watch as (moments later) Maria is wheeled through a hospital hallway, barely conscious, as a doctor explains that "the slightest exposure [to Fentanyl] can trigger an overdose." Oliver called the show's portrayal of the drug "complete horse s**t," and went on to say that he shouldn't have expected anything less from a show that is "basically adult 'PAW Patrol.'"
Oliver explained that the way "Blue Bloods" portrayed Fentanyl was dangerous and irresponsible, as it perpetuates a myth about the drug that is blatantly false. Oliver also addressed how that same myth is currently being perpetuated by Police around the U.S., as many officers continue to claim that simply coming into contact with the drug will lead to an instant overdose. Oliver claimed that the fear-mongering surrounding Fentanyl is dangerous because it encourages people to not help someone that is overdosing, and has already led to some people being convicted of assault just for having Fentanyl in their possession.
In any case, perhaps "Blue Bloods" ought to do a bit more research about Fentanyl the next time they show the drug acting in a way that is scientifically impossible.
