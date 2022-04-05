Why John Oliver Is Calling Out Blue Bloods

"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver has made a name for himself over the years by tackling some of the most controversial topics imaginable in a way that is both utterly hilarious and substantially impactful.

Not only has Oliver displayed an unflinching willingness to lambast some of the most powerful people and organizations in the world, but he does so in a way that often leads to real world change — such as the time when he managed to flood the FCC's servers with emails following his story about Net Neutrality, eventually leading the government agency to reverse their stance and adopt significant Net Neutrality regulations (via TIME).

That's not to say that all of Oliver's topics have to do with the corruption or mismanagement of major organizations. Oftentimes, his stories will focus on one of the many prominent sociological or political problems around the world, such as a recent episode focusing on why drug overdoses are rising within the United States. In the episode, Oliver does a fantastic job of breaking down exactly why this is, linking the phenomenon to the rise of Fentanyl in street drugs.

During his discussion of Fentanyl, Oliver also began to criticize the media's portrayal of the drug, which led to him taking direct shots at one of CBS's most popular crime dramas: "Blue Bloods."