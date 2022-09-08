Paddington Bear's Heartfelt Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II Is Moving The Internet To Tears

The death of Queen Elizabeth II rocked social media on September 8, 2022 — with countless people offering condolences and kind words of remembrance. But amid all the emotions and shows of support, one message seems to stand tall above the rest as a perfect summary of what everyone is feeling. And it just so happened to come from Paddington Bear.

For those who don't know, Paddington and the Queen are two of the most famous figures in British culture, each coming to prominence in the 1950s. The two appeared in a Royal Family video in June 2022 to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service. "Tea?" the Queen asks as Paddington sits across from her in Buckingham Palace. After scarfing down all of the tea himself, Her Majesty politely tells him: "Nevermind!" Paddington later tells the Queen: "Happy Jubilee, Ma'am. And thank you, for everything."

Queen Elizabeth II's extraordinary 70-year reign made her Britain's longest-serving monarch and one of the country's most beloved figures. Paddington offered up one last hat-tip to her the only way he knew how.