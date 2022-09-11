House Of The Dragon Episode 4 Proves Matt Smith Wasn't Kidding About Those Awkward Intimate Scenes

"Game of Thrones" was no stranger to weird sex scenes, and clearly, "House of the Dragon" is following in its hallowed footsteps.

The highly successful spin-off slash prequel is well underway, and by the inaugural season's fourth episode, there's plenty of gratuitous gore and nudity for any "Thrones" fans missing the original show's whole vibe. Before "House of the Dragon" even kicked off in August of 2022, star Matt Smith — who plays troublemaking prince Daemon Targaryen — had some misgivings about his sex scenes in particular. In early August, Smith basically said he was in way too many sex scenes, admitting to Rolling Stone UK that he couldn't believe there were so many. Though he followed up those comments by saying the set included an intimacy coordinator who was immensely helpful and put everyone at ease, he also addressed a brothel scene in the series premiere, which he believed helped show another side of his character. (No, not like that.)

It took a couple of episodes, but ultimately, viewers realized Smith wasn't kidding about his number of sex scenes — or how awkward they could be. Here's why the fourth episode of "House of the Dragon" ended up proving Smith's point about the series' sex scenes.