Rings Of Power's Robert Aramayo Has His Eyes On Another Tolkien Role He'd Love To Play

In an interview with Film Fare, Robert Aramayo was asked whether there was another character in all of Tolkien's work that he would have enjoyed playing if Elrond weren't on the table. In response, he said, "I always liked this hero from the First Age called Beleg Strongbow who's a very wonderful character, a Sindarin Elf. And quite a few tragic things happen to him but he's a real Elven hero. I really enjoyed reading about him."

Obviously, there are a number of reasons why Aramayo probably won't ever get a chance to mine that imaginative ore. Firstly, he IS Elrond, so everything beyond that is territory for another performer. Secondly, as Aramayo mentioned, Beleg Strongbow was a great hero during the First Age, many thousands of years prior to the Second Age in which "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" takes place. Thirdly, it's unlikely for Strongbow to be transplanted into Amazon's interpretation of events, as his tale is closely tied to the tragic love story of Beren and Lúthien, which is directly mentioned in the first episode of the new series when Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) is seen pining over Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), as something that had happened many, many years prior.

Still, Aramayo's taste in characters cannot be disputed — Beleg Strongbow is indeed a mighty and tragic hero. Without going too far into the exposition deep end, he's a hunter whose last act was to save an imprisoned human friend who mistook his would-be rescuer for an orc in the darkness. The results were bloody and would've made a compelling story arc, had "The Rings of Power" not skipped ahead in the source material.