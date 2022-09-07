The Lord Of The Rings' Hobbit Stars Stand Up For Diversity On The Rings Of Power

Amazon's risky and costly "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" show has, for the most part, been a rousing success for the streamer. The epic fantasy prequel to "The Lord of the Rings" has received quite a bit of praise from critics, leaving some of them suitably impressed with the show. It has also drawn in quite a large audience, pulling in 25 million global viewers in its first 24 hours (per Variety). Granted, there are still six episodes left to air that could either make or break fan opinion on the series, but so far, everything is working in its favor.

However, it's not all roses and smiling elves for "The Rings of Power." The show has predictably been the victim of a review bombing campaign by what appears to be a racist subset of the J.R.R. Tolkien fanbase, who believe that the author intended for his characters to exclusively be played by white actors in this clearly-fiction, clearly-fantastical world. Many have chimed in with their opinions about what this means, especially those who believe that this flies directly in the face of Tolkien's own beliefs (per The Hollywood Reporter). But now it looks as if some cast members from "The Lord of the Rings" films are standing up for diversity when it comes to "The Rings of Power" and its cast.