Rings Of Power's Cynthia Addai-Robinson Has The Perfect Response To The Show's Haters

Cynthia Addai-Robinson plays the role of Míriel, Queen Regent of the great human civilization known as Númenor. Possessing some traces of elvish blood due to the nature of the nation's founding, Míriel is exceptionally long-lived and has many artisan-level talents. Being a strong-willed leader must run in Addai-Robinson's blood because she has addressed some of the vitriol surrounding the show with strength and grace. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Addai-Robinson said, "[Tolkien] explores many themes, but one of them is the idea of people of different ethnicities, backgrounds, and walks of life all coming together for a common cause. For me personally, as a viewer, I would have the expectation that [the show] would reflect the real world, as well as the world as I aspire it to be."

As reported by USA Today, many of the cast members of color in "Rings of Power" have received racist threats, harassment, and abuse due to their roles in the series. Addai-Robinson's words highlight that fantasy and fictional worlds should be allowed to represent characters the way they want to, and that one of the biggest themes in Tolkien's works is that different people come together and overcome their differences. To take issue with the race of the actors is not only racist and offensive, but it's missing the ultimate message of the "Lord of the Rings" franchise entirely.