Justin Long Teases The Hollywood Stars Who Inspired His Awful Barbarian Character - Exclusive

Long's character is an archetype of some of the darker traits of Hollywood — between supreme narcissism, sexism, and assault. Long praised how "Barbarian" handles and sheds light on these issues in Hollywood, saying, "I thought it was an interesting way to explore those unfortunate truths. It was an interesting way to subvert the power dynamic that those truths spring from. It was a way to kind of mock a person like that, especially the guy who advertises himself to be a good guy: 'I'm a nice guy.'" We've all met that guy.

"Zach [Cregger] plays with a lot of the nuances of a situation like that in a way that is really smart, and he sheds a light on it that makes a person who does things like that and thinks a certain way seem so absurd and comical. The situation's not funny, but the level of narcissism that this guy is displaying is almost funny," Long added. "It is funny sometimes. I loved how he explored that. Zach is very sensitive and very perceptive. Many times, he'd say something and say, 'Oh, I'm sorry if that was offensive. I shouldn't have said that.'"

It's always refreshing when a director works to create a positive environment on set. On Cregger, Long noted, "He was constantly examining his own behavior, and he's an actually sweet person, as Georgie [Georgina Campbell] can attest to. But it was so interesting what he did with that story and how he shed a light on it in a way that was playful but also condemning it."

"Barbarian" is now playing in theaters.