Barbarian's Justin Long And Georgina Campbell Talk Bill Skarsgård, Hollywood's Dark Side, And More - Exclusive Interview

Disney has finally cooked up a new horror film that's as terrifying as the origins of Cruella de Vil's infamous coat. Written and directed by Zach Cregger, "Barbarian" turns Hollywood's sweetheart Justin Long into Hollywood's nightmare. Long's meta-character, AJ, parodies the worst traits of the industry's elite, adding some dark humor into the mix. Long may be the nicest guy you'll ever meet, yet AJ is anything but. Meanwhile, Georgina Campbell shines as Tess — a self-aware woman who knows she's falling for horror's most notorious tropes. Though Tess chastises herself for her horror blunders, she gets double-crossed by her empathy.

Long began his career with a bang in the early aughts, immediately scoring high-profile projects like "Galaxy Quest," "Crossroads," and the horror film "Jeepers Creepers." He went on to win roles in movies like "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story," "He's Just Not That Into You," "Live Free or Die Hard," and "Accepted." The actor has starred in plenty of TV series, too, cementing beloved characters on shows like "New Girl" and "Ed." Campbell is no stranger to Hollywood, either — she's taken on roles in shows like "Black Mirror," "Broadchurch" (2017), "Krypton," and "Suspicion," among films like "All My Friends Hate Me." It's safe to say that alongside "It" actor Bill Skarsgård (Pennywise), Cregger wrangled a top-tier cast for the movie.

Long and Campbell spoke to Looper during an exclusive interview for "Barbarian," where the duo discussed working with Bill Skarsgård, parodying Hollywood stereotypes, and how Cregger and the film tackle toxic behavior.