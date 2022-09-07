Barbarian Director Zach Cregger Talks The Film's Stars, His Horror Inspirations, And More - Exclusive Interview

The movie has some Hollywood heavy hitters between Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, Richard Brake, and Kate Bosworth. What were some of the highlights of working with this group? Did any of them ad-lib or bring anything new to their roles that you loved?

Bill is the perfect combination of attractive and terrifying, so I knew that the moment Bill Skarsgård opens that door, people are going to be like, "He's bad." That's a joy. Justin is hysterical, and he plays a pretty despicable character. The idea of the charming guy next door, America's sweetheart, Justin Long, playing a complete dumpster fire, I thought was a pretty fun thing to do. Watching him breathe life into that character was really exciting.

The movie touches on some historical moments and uses some great classic rock picks. What went into deciding on the era of the flashback scenes and songs like "Heat of the Moment"?

The flashback scene is another way to subvert the rhythm of the movie and also give us a little bit more backstory of what's to come. That song, "Heat of the Moment" by Asia ... Originally, we had a Jackson Browne song in there. We had to request personally from him permission to use it, and he said he didn't like horror movies, and we couldn't use it. I was like, "All right, see ya." Then we put the Asia song in, and I was like, "It's even better. I like it more." It's one of those songs that's like, "It's the perfect Saturday afternoon in Michigan, playing from somebody's window. It puts you right in the time period." It totally worked.