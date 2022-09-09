Perry Mattfeld Isn't Ready To Say Goodbye To The Pup Who Played Pretzel On In The Dark - Exclusive

Trip isn't the only coworker Perry Mattfeld didn't get a proper goodbye with. The cast and crew were thinking positively about a possible renewal when the fourth season wrapped, so they didn't get the closure that often comes from wrap parties and the certainty of a cancellation. Mattfeld explained what the last day on set was like: "We didn't know that it was going to be the end necessarily. We knew it could go both ways, but a lot of us, especially me, [were] manifesting that we would see each other again. There was a lot of 'See you soon.' But also, because of COVID, we didn't get to have a wrap party or anything like that."

However, Mattfeld was determined to get some real goodbyes. "I recently went back to Toronto by myself and met up with my stand-in of four years, got to see my makeup artist, went to all my favorite little restaurants — a little bit of closure that I didn't get while I was there in Toronto saying goodbye," she said. "I got to see some of the crew and give hugs and say, 'Thank you.' But it happened fast. Everybody cried pretty hard on the last day. The not knowing felt worse. 'I'll see you soon, I think, I hope.' These are people that I've worked [with] for four years, so I have a relationship with all of them that goes beyond whether or not we're on set."

The series finale of "In the Dark" is streaming on The CW website.