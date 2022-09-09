The One Stargirl Villain That Brec Bassinger Thinks Is Beyond Redemption - Exclusive

Brec Bassinger teased how the "Frenemies" concept informs the direction of the season, saying, "With the start of the season, Sportsmaster and Tigress or Paula and Crock have moved in next door. They're literally our neighbors. As much as we want to call them friends, there's a lot of history there."

She's quite happy with the phrasing of the season's title, too. "Frenemies is the best term we can make of it. But even Cindy wanting to join the JSA, and Starman, with him back, the last time he was alive ... Sportsmaster and Tigress were literally murdering him and his friends," she noted. "Frenemies is the perfect term because even though Courtney wants there to be harmony in Blue Valley, there's so much more to it — so voila. We have frenemies."

There's one villain in particular that Bassinger wants to see more of throughout the show. "I love Mr. Bones, and we've gotten little teases of him, and we'll get more of him in Season 3," she said. "But I still want more. I want more of him because he's so cool. I got to learn a little bit more about the history of him and his backstory, and I would want to know more because he's awesome." It's safe to say that after the small teases fans have gotten of this iconic villain, they're hyped for Mr. Bones' storyline, too. Who could argue with a comically formal name like that for a skeleton dude?

New episodes of "Stargirl" air Wednesdays on The CW and stream on the website the next day.