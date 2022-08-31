Brec Bassinger Talks Stargirl Season 3, Joel McHale, And The Show's Undecided Future - Exclusive Interview

You've had the chance to work a fair bit with Joel McHale this season. What are some of the highlights of having him on the show? Can you tease how Starman's resurrection will affect the dynamic of Court's family life and the JSA?

[A highlight is] probably having Joel's energy on set. He never has a lack of words or lack of jokes. Having that energy on long days is so wonderful. It was so nice. The Starman storyline has been key since the very first season. [By] the end of it, we knew Starman was alive. Finally getting to have him front and center [is] so fulfilling — not only as being part of the show, but as fans watching. It is about time that he is in Blue Valley.

He lives in our basement now, and it definitely proposed a lot of questions. I had questions even coming into filming the season that I didn't know how they were going to go about them. Courtney obviously had questions, too. Who will the staff work for? Will it still work for her? Will it still work for Starman? Who does it belong to? Throughout the season, those questions are answered, and they find a nice little balance.

Starman is somewhat of a mentor to Court throughout the season. Has any of that bled into the dynamic between you and Joel off screen?

I would never tell him this, but I look up to Joel so much. He might be the most hardworking person I've ever met. I remember there was one night — it was a Friday night — we had a night shoot. He went straight from our night shoot, flew to Vegas for a comedy show, then flew home to have dinner with his family, and then flew back to Atlanta for filming at 5:00 a.m. Monday morning. He did it all with a smile on his face.

I was like, "You are not real. What do you eat? Because I want it." But seeing his positive attitude and his kindness toward people, I look up to him so much.