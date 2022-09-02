Stargirl's Brec Bassinger Reveals What It's Really Like Working With Joel McHale - Exclusive

On the highlights of working with Joel McHale, Bassinger said, "[A highlight is] probably having Joel's energy on set. He never has a lack of words or lack of jokes. Having that energy on long days is so wonderful. It was so nice." She added, "The Starman storyline has been key since the very first season. [By] the end of it, we knew Starman was alive. Finally getting to have him front and center [is] so fulfilling — not only as being part of the show, but as fans watching. It is about time that he is in Blue Valley." Going from being the only Staff-wielder to having to share it will certainly take some getting used to.

Now that the first episode of Season 3 is out, it's clear that having Sylvester live in Court's basement will shake up the dynamics of nearly every relationship on the show and even the JSA. "He lives in our basement now, and it definitely proposed a lot of questions. I had questions even coming into filming the season that I didn't know how they were going to go about them," Bassinger continued. "Courtney obviously had questions, too. Who will the staff work for? Will it still work for her? Will it still work for Starman? Who does it belong to? Throughout the season, those questions are answered, and they find a nice little balance."