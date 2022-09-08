Death For Hire Animated Series Being Developed By Two Hip-Hop Icons
In the early 90s, when hip-hop truly began to make its mark on the music scene, several artists rose to the top, becoming immortalized as icons of their genre. Still evolving to this very day, it's now easy to look back and appreciate groups like Public Enemy and NWA, who became the solid foundation of a musical style that continues to grow and branch out into all categories of entertainment.
Well, hip-hop fans should be thrilled to hear that a couple of these icons are continuing to branch out with the development of a new animated series, "Death for Hire." And although not much is being revealed about the overall storyline, Deadline reports that the series will introduce characters who walk the fine line between antiheroes and villains.
Tommy the Animator, a talented artist originally from Manhattan's Upper West Side, is confirmed to co-create a graphic novel, which is to be distributed by Z2 Comics, before the eventual release of the animated series. And, what is just as exciting as the announcement of this new fictional world's development, is learning who the other two co-creators are.
Death for Hire comes from creators, Ice-T and Arabian Prince
The new animated series in development, "Death for Hire," will have Tommy the Animator join forces with Ice-T and NWA's Arabian Prince. Deadline confirms that the series, which will be released as a graphic novel first, is in talks with networks and streaming channels. Besides Ice-T and Arabian Prince, the animated series will feature voice talents such as Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Tracy Morgan, Mike Epps, and more.
In the series, "Law & Order: SVU" star Ice-T will voice the Crooked Mayor Chuck Davis, while T's real-life wife, Coco, will provide vocals for his deadly female assassin, Rhonda Knuckles. Snoop Dogg will take on the role of Pretty Black, who feeds Mayor Davis needed intelligence, coming straight from the underbelly of the series' fictional location, Tehk City.
However, the enticing credit list of this new show's development doesn't stop there. Equally exciting is the report that the series will feature an original score from NWA founder Dr. Dre. This new score will be combined with each attached rap artist customizing their original theme. With all these hip-hop icons combined with writer Gary Phillips, executive story editor on FX's soon-to-be-finished "Snowfall," it's clear that there's plenty to look forward to.