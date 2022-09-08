Death For Hire Animated Series Being Developed By Two Hip-Hop Icons

In the early 90s, when hip-hop truly began to make its mark on the music scene, several artists rose to the top, becoming immortalized as icons of their genre. Still evolving to this very day, it's now easy to look back and appreciate groups like Public Enemy and NWA, who became the solid foundation of a musical style that continues to grow and branch out into all categories of entertainment.

Well, hip-hop fans should be thrilled to hear that a couple of these icons are continuing to branch out with the development of a new animated series, "Death for Hire." And although not much is being revealed about the overall storyline, Deadline reports that the series will introduce characters who walk the fine line between antiheroes and villains.

Tommy the Animator, a talented artist originally from Manhattan's Upper West Side, is confirmed to co-create a graphic novel, which is to be distributed by Z2 Comics, before the eventual release of the animated series. And, what is just as exciting as the announcement of this new fictional world's development, is learning who the other two co-creators are.