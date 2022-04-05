Fans Of Snowfall Just Got Some Bittersweet News

Per The Hollywood Reporter, "Snowfall" has officially been renewed for its sixth season. But for fans of the show this event is a somewhat bittersweet one — Season 6 will, unfortunately, be the program's last.

As its fifth season nears the end of its run, "Snowfall" fans will likely have to suffer through a short wait for its sixth season; with leeway time to accommodate the season's production and writing, it's likely that the show won't take its last bow until some time in 2023. At press time and via IMDb, the show's next episode, "Celebration," will air on April 6 and feature the wedding of Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph), Franklin's mentor, and Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis).

"I am so grateful to everyone at FX from John Landgraf on down and to the entire 'Snowfall' family for helping us get there. If only John Singleton could be with us for the end," said David Andron, the "Snowfall" showrunner, per a press release from FX printed in THR. Director Singleton was the "Snowfall" executive producer until he died at the age of 51 on April 29, 2019 (per NPR). Seeing Singleton's vision to its intended end will certainly leave a lump in the throat of the "Snowfall" fanbase, but at least now they know they'll get to see the show's last act come to fruition.