Fans Of Snowfall Just Got Some Bittersweet News
The FX drama "Snowfall" has become, per Deadline, one of the cable network's most popular dramas over the course of its five-season run, with its latest premiere marking a peak in viewership. The series takes viewers back to Southern Los Angeles in the early 1980s, where an ensemble cast of characters find themselves swept up in America's first crack cocaine epidemic. Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) makes his name and fortune dealing the drug; Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson) is undercover CIA agent who finds himself dealing with Franklin and his crew instead of hunting up communists as his original assignment demands; and former pro wrestler Gustavo "El Oso" Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) who is associated with Mexico's Villaneuva Cartel. The show follows the lives of these characters and their friends and associates as they experience windfalls and terrible losses through their attempts at scrambling to the top of their professions. The end result is a heart-pounding crime drama that has a tendency to leave its viewers expecting the unexpected.
Fans of the show recently received some wonderful news about "Snowfall"'s future as its Season 5 finale approaches. But the news surrounding the program's fate isn't entirely positive.
Snowfall was just renewed for one more season — its last
Per The Hollywood Reporter, "Snowfall" has officially been renewed for its sixth season. But for fans of the show this event is a somewhat bittersweet one — Season 6 will, unfortunately, be the program's last.
As its fifth season nears the end of its run, "Snowfall" fans will likely have to suffer through a short wait for its sixth season; with leeway time to accommodate the season's production and writing, it's likely that the show won't take its last bow until some time in 2023. At press time and via IMDb, the show's next episode, "Celebration," will air on April 6 and feature the wedding of Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph), Franklin's mentor, and Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis).
"I am so grateful to everyone at FX from John Landgraf on down and to the entire 'Snowfall' family for helping us get there. If only John Singleton could be with us for the end," said David Andron, the "Snowfall" showrunner, per a press release from FX printed in THR. Director Singleton was the "Snowfall" executive producer until he died at the age of 51 on April 29, 2019 (per NPR). Seeing Singleton's vision to its intended end will certainly leave a lump in the throat of the "Snowfall" fanbase, but at least now they know they'll get to see the show's last act come to fruition.