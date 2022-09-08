Jessica Gao Dishes On The Instant Chemistry Between Tatiana Maslany And Charlie Cox On She-Hulk - Exclusive

Jessica Gao was more shocked than fans when she discovered that Charlie Cox was coming aboard for "She-Hulk." She said, "We couldn't believe it. It was a dream we dared not dream. In the writers' room, when we got wind that not only was he on the table, but that Charlie Cox was back, it was jubilant celebration — but then tempered with, 'This isn't real, right? They're tricking us. Someone's pulling a cruel joke on us.' We were so happy. What a dream to have." Luckily, Gao's dream and the fans' dreams are on par.

"It also just makes so much sense. Uniquely, they are both lawyers who also are superheroes. They have so much in common, but they also live such different lives and have such different situations dealing with the same issues," Gao added. "All of that was fun to be able to explore. Seeing the dynamic between the two actors, Charlie and Tatiana [Maslany], they had such great chemistry. They instantly clicked." It's great to hear that the chemistry is so strong between two of the MCU's best and brightest. It may bode well for possible future team-ups.

That's certainly what Gao has in mind, anyway. While "She-Hulk" is a hotbed of MCU cameos, Jennifer's status as a lawyer for supercharged characters offers the perfect opportunity for her to show up any time any MCU staple gets into trouble. And let's be real — that's every single movie and show. Gao noted, "It really is so fun ... I would personally love to see She-Hulk be able to do this on other shows. The way that we've had characters come into our show, I hope that She-Hulk gets to go and be a guest in a bunch of other shows."

New episodes of "She-Hulk" stream Thursdays on Disney+.