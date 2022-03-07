Charlie Cox Has The Perfect Answer For That Spider-Man Question Everyone Keeps Asking

If you know a little bit about Charlie Cox, then you might assume that Andrew Garfield, the second of the three film Spider-Mans, to be his all-time favorite. After all, the two share a close off-screen friendship, confirmed by how they snuck off for lunch while filming "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (via Hindustan Times). Surprisingly, however, Cox has a much more nuanced take on the subject, which he recently revealed at a fan Q&A at the Middle East Film & Comic Con. Luckily, a fan at the event managed to get a clear video of the answer, which they swiftly shared to Reddit under the username u/theeshivy.

"I'm sorry. I can't answer that," Cox said. "Andrew is one of my best friends. Look, Tobey's the original, Andrew is one of the greatest actors of a generation and one of my best friends, and Tom is the right age, do you know what I mean? Like with all respect to the other 'grandpas,' [Tom Holland's] youthful energy, and his naivety, and his excitement is like, 'Yes!' Do you know what I mean? All three of them bring something incredible to that role. So, good question."

In the end, Cox might have one of the most fair opinions possible regarding the best portrayal of Spider-Man. Like Cox said, if "Spider-Man: No Way Home" teaches us anything, it's that all three Peter Parkers have their own unique quirks and experiences that add something to the role. Saying that one is the best might not give the other two the credit they deserve.