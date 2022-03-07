Charlie Cox Has The Perfect Answer For That Spider-Man Question Everyone Keeps Asking
In many ways, the original "Spider-Man" did for superhero movies what "Daredevil" did for superhero shows. It's almost an understatement to say that Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy paved the way for the MCU today, and as the first of the MCU's many spinoff TV series, the success of "Daredevil" showed fans just how good a superhero story could be on the small screen. That's why, when Charlie Cox's Daredevil, also known as Matt Murdock, made an oh-so-famous cameo in the latest MCU Spider-Man film, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," fans nearly died with excitement. For many, seeing a much-beloved TV character make their way into one of the biggest superhero movies of all time was truly an experience, even if it only lasted a brief moment.
Of course, the connections between Daredevil and Spidey go far beyond a simple cameo. The two heroes have similar backstories, somewhat similar abilities, and they protect the same city. In the comics, the two characters even manage to form a friendship. In fact, it is thanks to all of these movie and comic book connections that Cox is now often asked Spider-Man-related questions by fans. The most pressing, and probably most common, of these questions is also the simplest one. Which actor is Cox's favorite Spider-Man? Well, as it turns out, Cox has the perfect answer to this burning question.
Charlie Cox loves all three Spider-Mans, but one definitely has an edge
If you know a little bit about Charlie Cox, then you might assume that Andrew Garfield, the second of the three film Spider-Mans, to be his all-time favorite. After all, the two share a close off-screen friendship, confirmed by how they snuck off for lunch while filming "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (via Hindustan Times). Surprisingly, however, Cox has a much more nuanced take on the subject, which he recently revealed at a fan Q&A at the Middle East Film & Comic Con. Luckily, a fan at the event managed to get a clear video of the answer, which they swiftly shared to Reddit under the username u/theeshivy.
"I'm sorry. I can't answer that," Cox said. "Andrew is one of my best friends. Look, Tobey's the original, Andrew is one of the greatest actors of a generation and one of my best friends, and Tom is the right age, do you know what I mean? Like with all respect to the other 'grandpas,' [Tom Holland's] youthful energy, and his naivety, and his excitement is like, 'Yes!' Do you know what I mean? All three of them bring something incredible to that role. So, good question."
In the end, Cox might have one of the most fair opinions possible regarding the best portrayal of Spider-Man. Like Cox said, if "Spider-Man: No Way Home" teaches us anything, it's that all three Peter Parkers have their own unique quirks and experiences that add something to the role. Saying that one is the best might not give the other two the credit they deserve.