The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke Has Strong Words For The Series' Misogynist Critics

While Eric Kripke has made one of the strongest statements of support for Erin Moriarty, he is not the only person closely associated with "The Boys" to defend her. In fact, several members of the show's cast have come out to stand with Moriarty following her recent comments.

One notable contributor to the discourse is Homelander actor Antony Starr. In the comments to Moriarty's post, Starr expressed his support for the actress and praised her work. Starr wrote, "Support you and what you say here 100%. Well put ... Your work on the show is and always has been stellar and you are beautiful inside and out. Keep shining." This sentiment was followed by The Deep actor Chace Crawford, who wrote, "Love you !" Similarly, Kimiko actress Karen Fukuhara wrote, "There's no room for hate on our show. You don't deserve this and we're here to support you."

With all of that in mind, it is clear that those who work with Moriarty on "The Boys" are using their platforms to support the actress as she makes a stand for herself. With Kripke making his strong public statement against misogynist fans of the show, only time will tell how the discourse will evolve in the coming months.