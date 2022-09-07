The Boys' Erin Moriarty Isn't Taking Misogynistic Fan Abuse Lying Down

"The Boys" star Erin Moriarty is someone who isn't afraid to speak her mind when it comes to her character, Annie January — aka Starlight — and all the misogynistic fan backlash that's been hurled at her since the show's debut. And that's exactly what she has started to do on social media.

Over the past three seasons, Moriarty and Starlight both have come under fire for their position in "The Boys" universe as one of the most powerful Supes in the series, and for some people, seeing a woman in that spot really irks them. Now, this isn't all "Boys" viewers. In fact, many have called out the misogynistic fan abuse and praised Moriarty for standing strong during it.

"People who hate on Starlight are wack," wrote one Redditor in the title of a June 2022 discussion thread. "What these smooth brains don't realize is Starlight has been a Supe since she was a kid, she knows Supes and their limits," the person added.

In another r/TheBoys discussion from July 2022 — titled "The Starlight hate in this sub is rooted in misogyny" — one Redditor pointed out how Moriarty was also being targeted online by fans. "I am quite shocked to see all the hate Starlight gets here (and Erin Moriarty whose physical appearance is also discussed in very demeaning manners)," wrote the Redditor. "The whole point of the show is to denounce toxic masculinity and yet I read comments like they are written by f***ing incels on 4chan. So infuriating." Well, Moriarty has also apparently had enough, with her choosing to voice her frustrations and feelings on the backlash in a September 6 Instagram post.