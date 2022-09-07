Lucifer Team Shares A Long List Of Regrets

It's been a year since "Lucifer" Season 6 first dropped on Netflix, marking an official end to the "The Sandman" and DC Comics-inspired series after spending half a decade on television. And to commemorate that awesome feat, "Lucifer: The Sixth and Final Season" will be dropping on DVD and Blu-ray this month — complete with deleted scenes and exclusive content, like an acting gag reel. Showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson have been making the media rounds ahead of the September release date and discussing some of the awesome things that somehow got left on the cutting room floor, as well as some regrets and missed opportunities they had not just for Season 6, but the entire series.

"We have a bunch of deleted scenes of the actors dropping F-bombs almost everywhere, because what we realized is we've got three seasons of show that consistently doesn't use that word, and also we have a show that people do unexpectedly watch with their family," explained Henderson in an interview with TVLine. For those who don't know, "Lucifer" spent its first three seasons on Fox and basic cable before making the jump to Netflix and a more mature style of programming in 2019. As a result, a lot of things ended up on the chopping block, but also found their way off of it.

Looking back, the "Lucifer" team knows they could have likely done a lot more with the DC source material had they been given free rein over the content and programming for all six seasons. However, that wasn't the case. So now we must sit back and imagine what could have been for "Lucifer," with its showrunners describing their laundry list of regrets to TVLine.