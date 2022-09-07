Lucifer Team Shares A Long List Of Regrets
It's been a year since "Lucifer" Season 6 first dropped on Netflix, marking an official end to the "The Sandman" and DC Comics-inspired series after spending half a decade on television. And to commemorate that awesome feat, "Lucifer: The Sixth and Final Season" will be dropping on DVD and Blu-ray this month — complete with deleted scenes and exclusive content, like an acting gag reel. Showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson have been making the media rounds ahead of the September release date and discussing some of the awesome things that somehow got left on the cutting room floor, as well as some regrets and missed opportunities they had not just for Season 6, but the entire series.
"We have a bunch of deleted scenes of the actors dropping F-bombs almost everywhere, because what we realized is we've got three seasons of show that consistently doesn't use that word, and also we have a show that people do unexpectedly watch with their family," explained Henderson in an interview with TVLine. For those who don't know, "Lucifer" spent its first three seasons on Fox and basic cable before making the jump to Netflix and a more mature style of programming in 2019. As a result, a lot of things ended up on the chopping block, but also found their way off of it.
Looking back, the "Lucifer" team knows they could have likely done a lot more with the DC source material had they been given free rein over the content and programming for all six seasons. However, that wasn't the case. So now we must sit back and imagine what could have been for "Lucifer," with its showrunners describing their laundry list of regrets to TVLine.
Lucifer showrunners had several storylines they wanted to do, including 'Lucifer in Hawaii'
Asked to describe some of the things they would do if given one extra episode, "Lucifer" showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson offered up several examples of stories they were interested in doing, but just never did. This includes a visit to Mom's World — where God and Lucifer's mother, The Goddess of All Creation, are living now as a couple — and an episode in Hawaii.
"I wouldn't have minded going to Mom's World where Mom and God are now, and save some horrible situation from happening there," Modrovich told TVLine. "Or, the thing that [TV shows] used to do in the '70s and '80s is go to Hawaii! I feel like the Lucifer cast in Hawaii would be goofy."
For his part, Henderson said, "I would love to do an episode where we revisited Malcolm's character from Season 1 because Kevin Rankin was a great actor and actually there were a couple times we came close to revisiting the character in Hell in some way." The co-showrunner, however, acknowledged that Rankin's busy schedule would have made it hard to bring him back to reprise his role as the corrupt detective.
Another funny idea that would've been just as epic, according to Modrovich and Henderson, is an episode that would've seen Lucifer and Father Frank (Colman Domingo) going at it in a battle of dueling pianos. "I would live for that," Henderson said.
"Lucifer: The Sixth and Final Season" will be coming out on DVD and Blu-ray on September 16. All six seasons can also be streamed through Netflix.