My Policeman Full-Length Trailer Has Harry Styles Fans All Saying The Same Thing

Harry Styles is having a moment. Not only are all the dates sold out for his current Love On Tour, but he has two eagerly awaited films coming out. The first, "Don't Worry Darling," has been getting a ton of buzz, and although much of it concerns the behind-the-scenes action more than the film — hopefully, the saying "all press is good press" will apply here. While "Don't Worry Darling" has been taking up most of the media's time, Amazon quietly dropped the official trailer for Harry Styles' other project, leaving fans stunned.

Michael Grandage's "My Policeman" is based on Bethan Roberts' 2012 book of the same name. Set in 1950s England, teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), policeman Tom (Harry Styles), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) are involved in a romantic triangle that none of them want to be in. Gina McKee, Linus Roache, and Rupert Everett (who plays Prince Charming in "Shrek 2") play the trio in the 1990s when they are finally confronted by the past. "This story is about two people that are in love with Tom, slightly obsessed with him," the film's producer, Robbie Rogers, told Vanity Fair. "Harry—the world is so transfixed on him, on his every move." After seeing the trailer for "My Policeman," fans are all saying the same thing.