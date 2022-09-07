My Policeman Full-Length Trailer Has Harry Styles Fans All Saying The Same Thing
Harry Styles is having a moment. Not only are all the dates sold out for his current Love On Tour, but he has two eagerly awaited films coming out. The first, "Don't Worry Darling," has been getting a ton of buzz, and although much of it concerns the behind-the-scenes action more than the film — hopefully, the saying "all press is good press" will apply here. While "Don't Worry Darling" has been taking up most of the media's time, Amazon quietly dropped the official trailer for Harry Styles' other project, leaving fans stunned.
Michael Grandage's "My Policeman" is based on Bethan Roberts' 2012 book of the same name. Set in 1950s England, teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), policeman Tom (Harry Styles), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) are involved in a romantic triangle that none of them want to be in. Gina McKee, Linus Roache, and Rupert Everett (who plays Prince Charming in "Shrek 2") play the trio in the 1990s when they are finally confronted by the past. "This story is about two people that are in love with Tom, slightly obsessed with him," the film's producer, Robbie Rogers, told Vanity Fair. "Harry—the world is so transfixed on him, on his every move." After seeing the trailer for "My Policeman," fans are all saying the same thing.
Fans are already choking up watching the trailer
"I'm sobbing from the trailer, just imagining the different parts of the story being brought to life by the cast. It's going to be a heartbreaking movie; I will start buying tissues now," one fan named Jess wrote in the YouTube comments for the "My Policeman" trailer. The trailer is set to the song "Sea of Love” by Cat Power, a song about longing that yanks at the heartstrings and, for most fans, is the perfect choice for the film. "I love this trailer OMG, it makes me so emotional and this sooong aaaaah," wrote Marta. "Why am I already crying," wrote Anna Baerg. "Sea of love is the perfect song; I can't believe it was used for this. I can't wait for the movie."
When talking to Rolling Stone about what attracted him to the role, Harry Styles explained, "It's obviously pretty unfathomable now to think, 'Oh, you couldn't be gay. That was illegal,'" he said, referring to the 1950s. "I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it." He went on to say that "My Policeman" is a film "about love and about wasted time ..." Forbidden love, wasted time, and heartbreak? We're all going to need some tissues. "My Policeman" opens in theaters on October 21.