Kat Coiro Reveals The Hilarious Reason Megan Thee Stallion Twerked With Tatiana Maslany In She-Hulk - Exclusive
Fans are green with envy after watching Tatiana Maslany twerk with Megan Thee Stallion. When it comes to "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," anything goes. Honoring its comic book roots, the show encourages fans to expect the unexpected — whether it's surprise MCU cameos and redemption arcs or twerking with hip-hop royalty.
It's refreshing to see a comedic MCU show that doesn't take itself too seriously as Maslany expertly breaks the fourth wall as Jennifer Walters. While there are comedic moments in every MCU project, a 30-minute lawyer comedy just hits different. The series certainly tackles critical social issues, like sexism and the insidiousness of online trolls, but the engaging presentation makes it enjoyable for anyone watching (unless you're personally getting called out for being a sexist troll — in that case, we really can't help you).
During an exclusive interview with Looper, "She-Hulk" director Kat Coiro dished on that wild Megan Thee Stallion cameo and how the already famous twerking scene came about.
Twerking legends
On how Megan Thee Stallion came onboard the show, Coiro explained that they wanted a star who seemed beyond the realm of possibility. She said, "The character was scripted as a celebrity who we never in a billion years would believe would date Dennis Bukowski."
Of course, who better than pop culture savant Jameela Jamil to come up with a name? Coiro added, "It was actually Jameela [Jamil] who said, 'What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion?'" Yet one actor on the "She-Hulk" set was the biggest fan of all. "We all went crazy, but the person who went the craziest was Tatiana, because she's a genuine fan," Coiro said. "Initially, She-Hulk and Megan weren't meant to interact, but because of [Tatiana's] love for Megan, the writers added the twerking scene at the very last minute. That's when we learned that Tatiana is a genuinely amazing twerker." Most people dream of whom they would invite as three celebrity dinner guests. Tatiana Maslany got to twerk with hers — and isn't that the dream?
New episodes of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" stream Thursdays on Disney+.