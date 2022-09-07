Kat Coiro Reveals The Hilarious Reason Megan Thee Stallion Twerked With Tatiana Maslany In She-Hulk - Exclusive

Fans are green with envy after watching Tatiana Maslany twerk with Megan Thee Stallion. When it comes to "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," anything goes. Honoring its comic book roots, the show encourages fans to expect the unexpected — whether it's surprise MCU cameos and redemption arcs or twerking with hip-hop royalty.

It's refreshing to see a comedic MCU show that doesn't take itself too seriously as Maslany expertly breaks the fourth wall as Jennifer Walters. While there are comedic moments in every MCU project, a 30-minute lawyer comedy just hits different. The series certainly tackles critical social issues, like sexism and the insidiousness of online trolls, but the engaging presentation makes it enjoyable for anyone watching (unless you're personally getting called out for being a sexist troll — in that case, we really can't help you).

During an exclusive interview with Looper, "She-Hulk" director Kat Coiro dished on that wild Megan Thee Stallion cameo and how the already famous twerking scene came about.