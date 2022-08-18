Director Kat Coiro Recalls Why She Had To Talk Jameela Jamil Into Playing The She-Hulk Villain Titania - Exclusive

If "The Good Place" taught us anything, it's that Jameela Jamil makes one hell of a posh influencer. Now, imagine Tahani amped up to 11 with a superhero kick, and we've got Jameela Jamil's "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" character Titania. On top of the flawless glittery looks she serves, Titania packs quite a punch — strong enough to give She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) a run for her money.

Jamil and "She-Hulk" director Kat Coiro first worked together on Coiro's movie "Marry Me," starring Owen Wilson and Jennifer Lopez. Though Jamil only had a small role, her stellar performance was enough to hook Coiro, who immediately knew that she had to get Jamil on board for "She-Hulk" when the opportunity came along.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Coiro revealed why Jamil was hesitant to take on an MCU role, why Jamil was the perfect person for the role, and what she brought to the experience.