Warner Bros. Discovery Is Reportedly Narrowing In On Their Pick For Who Will Be DC's Version Of Kevin Feige

While no one could've imagined the success of 2008's "Iron Man," it didn't take the powers that be long to get the Marvel Cinematic Universe going. In a few short years, franchises revolving around some of Marvel Comics' biggest names made their way to the movies, crossovers became plentiful, and even lesser-known players got a chance to share in the spotlight. Simply put, the MCU has been a well-oiled machine for most of its lifespan for a handful of reasons — not the least of which are the leadership skills and cohesive story vision of Marvel Studios' president, Kevin Feige.

Meanwhile, despite boasting such legendary comic book heroes as Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, Warner Bros. — now Warner Bros. Discovery — has struggled to find the same success with its DC projects. The DC Extended Universe stumbled right out of the gate and is now in dire need of fixing, critical reactions to DC features have been a mixed bag at best, and several projects have wound up in the trash bin — much to the chagrin of fans. Many factors have contributed to these perpetual struggles, especially the lack of leadership and a proper vision for the brand.

It has come to light who Warner Bros. Discovery has in mind to become its Kevin Feige equivalent and get its DC projects back on track.