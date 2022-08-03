Batgirl Directors Share Heartbreaking Response To Cancelation

"Batgirl" fans recently got terrible news when it came to light that Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to halt the upcoming project entirely. The film is no longer bound for theaters, as was once speculated (via Puck News), and the studio now has no plans to ever release the movie on any platform. Production on "Batgirl," which was previously set to debut on HBO Max at some point this year, was well underway when the disappointing word came down.

The film, which would have seen "In the Heights" star Leslie Grace pick up the mantle of Batgirl, wrapped filming in Scotland in March (via ComicBook.com). In the months since filming concluded, the behind-the-scenes team has been deep in post-production work. Of course, the lack of news in the time since Grace revealed an exciting first look at her Batgirl costume hasn't stopped fans from speculating on the film's plot. Sadly, a lot of these questions will now remain unanswered.

The film's cancelation was first announced by The New York Post, and quickly became a hot topic of discussion online, with plenty of people speculating and weighing in on the situation. The most recent official statement regarding the film's rapid halt in production is one that has left plenty with heavy hearts. The response comes from the film's directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.