Batgirl Directors Share Heartbreaking Response To Cancelation
"Batgirl" fans recently got terrible news when it came to light that Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to halt the upcoming project entirely. The film is no longer bound for theaters, as was once speculated (via Puck News), and the studio now has no plans to ever release the movie on any platform. Production on "Batgirl," which was previously set to debut on HBO Max at some point this year, was well underway when the disappointing word came down.
The film, which would have seen "In the Heights" star Leslie Grace pick up the mantle of Batgirl, wrapped filming in Scotland in March (via ComicBook.com). In the months since filming concluded, the behind-the-scenes team has been deep in post-production work. Of course, the lack of news in the time since Grace revealed an exciting first look at her Batgirl costume hasn't stopped fans from speculating on the film's plot. Sadly, a lot of these questions will now remain unanswered.
The film's cancelation was first announced by The New York Post, and quickly became a hot topic of discussion online, with plenty of people speculating and weighing in on the situation. The most recent official statement regarding the film's rapid halt in production is one that has left plenty with heavy hearts. The response comes from the film's directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.
Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah expressed sadness over the decision
In a statement posted to Instagram, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah expressed their disappointment in the cancelation of "Batgirl." "We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can't believe it," the joint statement from the "Ms. Marvel" directors reads. "As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha'Allah."
The statement goes on to thank the crew for their work on the project as well as the cast, which included Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton, J.K. Simmons, Jacob Scipio, Corey Johnson, Rebecca Front, and Leslie Grace as the titular hero herself. Of course, while many fans of Keaton's classic Batman will be understandably disappointed to learn this news, they should also take comfort in knowing that Keaton's return to the DC universe is far from over. As of this writing, he is next set to appear in 2023's "The Flash," a film also noted for various post-production issues.
The most recent decision at Warner Bros. Discovery has left DC fans shaking in fear as "Batgirl's" cancelation looms over upcoming movies. However, no other cancelations have been announced at this time. Arbi and Fallah finished out their goodbye to the film by saying, "[I]t was a privilege and an honor to have been a part of the DCEU, even if it was for a brief moment. 'Batgirl' for life."