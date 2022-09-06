How Say Anything Influenced The Season 1 Finale Of NCIS: Hawaii - Exclusive

In the Season 1 finale of "NCIS: Hawaii," Lucy and Whistler's relationship literally takes center stage when Whistler decides to step out of her comfort zone to show Lucy just what she means to her by singing "Make You Feel My Love" in front of everybody. It is the culmination of a whole season of "will they or won't they" courtship filled with ups and downs, and the blissful serenade wipes away any doubts that the two are meant for each other.

According to Silber, the idea for the scene was influenced by the writers' fondness for the famous "Say Anything" scene in which John Cusack blasts "In Your Eyes" outside of Ione Skye's bedroom window.

"As we were all talking in the writers' room about how we wanted to end the season and the finale — and end this ongoing arc — we realized Whistler, who was so buttoned up and hard to pin down, had to do something to prove that she had changed, considering how tumultuous their relationship had been," says Silber. "We were talking about romantic comedies and the kind of gestures that you see in them. 'Say Anything' is iconic ... though, perhaps, it would be a little creepy these days to have someone standing outside with a boombox in front of your window. But the idea of a song, of actually standing out there and doing it, was so provocative and exciting, we felt we had to lean into it."

The rest, as they say, is now "NCIS" history.

Season 1 of "NCIS: Hawaii" is now available on DVD from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. The six-disc collection features over 45 minutes of bonus content, including featurettes, deleted scenes, extended scenes, and a gag reel.