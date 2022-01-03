NCIS: Hawaii's Tori Anderson On Working With Vanessa Lachey And Why The Series Is Fun To Watch - Exclusive Interview

You touched on it earlier in our conversation, but what do you think makes a franchise like "NCIS" so appealing to viewers? The original series is in its 19th season now and has spawned three successful spinoffs so far.

I think what makes "NCIS" so successful is a lot of it comes down to the moral code of the show. It's really well written characters who want to leave the world a better place. It's a team environment, and that's such an amazing thing to bring in, especially on the islands of Hawaii, is this feeling of "ohana" [family], and that's so important to the culture here. But it's also a vital part of "NCIS" too. It's kind of an amalgamation of the two, the "NCIS" franchise and Hawaii and the people here. It's sort of a really nice marriage. It's a very exciting high-paced show, but with good three-dimensional characters.

Obviously, things have been different with COVID over the last couple of years, including while you guys have been filming this, but have you met Mark Harmon or Chris O'Donnell or any of the other "NCIS" stars and traded notes with them on what makes the show work?

No, I haven't, but I know that crossovers can always happen. And I think maybe down the line ... I wonder if there's an issue with COVID and the protocols and everything, but I think eventually down the line ... absolutely. I have yet to [meet them], but fingers crossed.

Vanessa Lachey is the first female lead of the franchise. What's it like working with her?

Honestly, I'm utterly blown away by Vanessa. First off, she's a mother of three kids, she's an author, but beyond that she is probably the most generous, professional, kind Number One I've ever worked with in my life. Working with her has been the highlight of my career. I'm constantly learning that you can come to work and be professional and kind — she leads with kindness and grace, and she's also just f***ing hilarious. She's so fun, and when you come on a show like this, the lead sets the tone of the show, and she's just done such a remarkable job. I cannot speak more highly of anyone. I genuinely am very, very impressed with her.

Any funny stories or memorable moments with her on set?

She just makes everything memorable. The way that she brings the crew together, her laugh — she just has this hysterical laugh. We crack up during scenes all the time. She just makes it a really fun experience. I don't know if there's anything specific. I just think every day is a new thing, but it's always fun. You always know that you're going to have fun.

I love the scenes where we're all together because there's no ego on this cast at all. So, when we all get in a room together, sometimes it's hard to focus on the work because we all have so much fun together. I just think there's always the quips that Jason Antoon [as Ernie] says that throw you all over the map, and Yas [al-Bustami] laughing at something. It's just a really fun cast and crew.