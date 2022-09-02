NCIS: Hawaii Creators Jan Nash And Christopher Silber Talk Season 1 And Tease What To Expect Next - Exclusive Interview

Another refreshing change is the Lucy and Kate romance. The season finale had Kate making a "grand gesture" to Lucy by singing to her. I read somewhere that the gesture was rooted in the iconic "Say Anything" boombox scene. Can you talk more about that connection and how the movie influenced that scene?

Silber: As we were all talking in the writers' room about how we wanted to end the season and the finale — and end this ongoing arc — we realized Whistler, who was so buttoned up and hard to pin down, had to do something to prove that she had changed, considering how tumultuous their relationship had been. Then, we were talking about romantic comedies and the kind of gestures that you see in them. "Say Anything" is iconic ... though, perhaps, it would be a little creepy these days to have someone standing outside with a boombox in front of your window. But the idea of a song, of actually standing out there and doing it, was so provocative and exciting, we felt we had to lean into it.

Will it be smooth sailing for Lucy and Kate in Season 2? What should we expect from that relationship going forward?

Nash: Having put them through so much, we certainly do want to see some domestic harmony — though people getting along doesn't make for great television. We will find ways to twist that. We're in the middle of filming the season, so where we're going to end up has not yet completely unfolded in terms of the stories we're going to tell. But certainly, at the beginning of the season, with the things that we've already shot, there's some lovely storylines of them getting to know each other better and engaging in life the way people do when they start a real relationship.

Jan, you are openly part of the LGBTQ community. How much has your real life influenced Lucy and Kate? Can you give any specific examples, if it has?

Nash: I don't know. I'm old and stodgy. I have two kids, and I'm pretty far removed from what we're putting them through. Certainly, I care a lot about the relationship feeling real and normal, just being a part of life. But to be honest, I'm not alone in that. Chris and Matt are just as committed to that as I am.

All of us wanted that to be something that was in the show. Once we had these two actresses who were so good, we wanted to take advantage of that in a way that would show something that isn't necessarily depicted all the time on television. It's been more and more, thank God, but it's not something that's as present as it probably is in life.