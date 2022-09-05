House Of The Dragon Episode 3 Maintains An Ignominious Game Of Thrones Tradition

Though the series is still warming up its dragon fire, HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel, "House of the Dragon," is already pulling in some very impressive viewership numbers. While many fans had something of a tepid response to the final two seasons of HBO's medieval dark-fantasy series, that poor reception doesn't seem to have stopped them from returning to the world of Westeros for more.

Based on George R.R. Martin's novel "Fire and Blood," "House of the Dragon" charts the reign of the Targaryen family on the Iron Throne prior to the events of "Game of Thrones." With notable time jumps and actors cast to play its characters across multiple eras, the new series definitely brings something new to the table for viewers as well.

However, when it comes to a production this big, it's only natural that the cast and crew will make the occasional mistake. Unfortunately for "House of the Dragon," though, the series' eagle-eyed fans are more than capable of catching these snafus when they do tend to occur.